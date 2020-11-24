ALAN STUART GOLDBERG
Alan Stuart Goldberg, of Bethesda, MD, devoted husband of Joanne and adoring father of Jennifer, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at the age of 78. Loving brother of the late Arnold Goldberg and the late Jules Goldberg. He served as President of Jewish and Family Children's Services of Boston, President of the American Health Lawyers Association, and was a dedicated teacher to students at universities in Boston, Maryland, and Virginia. Services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to JFCS, or to the charity of your choice
. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.