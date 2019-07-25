The Washington Post

ALAN "Jerry" GOTTS

ALAN GOTTS "Jerry"  

On Wednesday, July 24, 2019, Alan "Jerry" Gotts, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of the late Lenore L. Gotts; loving mother of Pam (Dan) Pisner and Larry (Sherri) Gotts; dear brother of the late Arlene Gotts; cherished grandmother of Devin (Lauren), Ian (Ella), Shira (the late Matthew), Michael (Angie), Elliot (Rebecca), Adam (Sarah) and Lauren. Also survived by eight great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Kol Shalom, 9110 Darnestown Rd., Rockville, MD 20850. Interment King David Memorial Park, Falls Church, VA. Family will be observing Shiva on Monday after funeral services and on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the home of Pam and Dan Pisner. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to JSSA Hospice, www.jssa.org. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, LLC under the Jewish Funeral Practices committee of Greater Washington Contract.

Published in The Washington Post on July 25, 2019
