Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ALAN HECHT. View Sign



Alan Hecht

Died April 19, 2019 after a battle with ALS. He lived in Rockville, MD, originally from New York. Alan had a long career of advancing climate science and policy and building a resilient and sustainable society. He was a graduate of Brooklyn College, earned a PhD from Case Western Reserve. He taught geosciences at West Georgia College before serving 42 years in the federal government at NSF, NOAA and EPA. He loved to travel and was fortunate to tour the world for work, which was his passion. He was a widely read and bright scientist and loved his family and friends. He is survived by his two children Jen Brazinsky and Greg Hecht; grandchildren Cassie and Sammie Brazinsky; and by his girlfriend Rita Striker and ex-wife Dunya Hecht. Memorial contributions to http:// Died April 19, 2019 after a battle with ALS. He lived in Rockville, MD, originally from New York. Alan had a long career of advancing climate science and policy and building a resilient and sustainable society. He was a graduate of Brooklyn College, earned a PhD from Case Western Reserve. He taught geosciences at West Georgia College before serving 42 years in the federal government at NSF, NOAA and EPA. He loved to travel and was fortunate to tour the world for work, which was his passion. He was a widely read and bright scientist and loved his family and friends. He is survived by his two children Jen Brazinsky and Greg Hecht; grandchildren Cassie and Sammie Brazinsky; and by his girlfriend Rita Striker and ex-wife Dunya Hecht. Memorial contributions to http:// www.alsa.org www.pumphreyfuneralhome.com

Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close