|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ALAN HECHT.
Alan Hecht
Died April 19, 2019 after a battle with ALS. He lived in Rockville, MD, originally from New York. Alan had a long career of advancing climate science and policy and building a resilient and sustainable society. He was a graduate of Brooklyn College, earned a PhD from Case Western Reserve. He taught geosciences at West Georgia College before serving 42 years in the federal government at NSF, NOAA and EPA. He loved to travel and was fortunate to tour the world for work, which was his passion. He was a widely read and bright scientist and loved his family and friends. He is survived by his two children Jen Brazinsky and Greg Hecht; grandchildren Cassie and Sammie Brazinsky; and by his girlfriend Rita Striker and ex-wife Dunya Hecht. Memorial contributions to http://www.alsa.org
.
Robert A Pumphrey Funeral Home Rockville Inc
300 W Montgomery Ave
Rockville, MD 20850
(301) 762-3939
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 21, 2019