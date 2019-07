ALAN R. HENCHY



He was born in Washington, DC, April 8, 1953 and died June 28, 2019, after a series of long illnesses. He was predeceased by one brother James Jackman Henchy (2002); his mother Ann Worrell Henchy (2003); and his father Raymond James Henchy (2005). He is survived by one sister, Lu Ann Latham (Gary) of Saint Augustine, FL.

A service will held at a later date.

Donations can be made in his name by a .