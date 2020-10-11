1/
ALAN KNAPTON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ALAN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Alan David Knapton  March 21, 1960 ~ October 1, 2020  
Resident of Gaithersburg, Maryland, passed away suddenly at his home on October 1, 2020. Above all else, Alan loved "his Diana"; his little miracle princess, Clara; and his talented son, Adam, each of whom share so many of his wonderful qualities, including his kind heart, sense of humor, and love of nature. Beloved husband to Diana Ororbia-Knapton, and devoted father to Clara and Adam, he is survived by his father, John Knapton; his brothers and sisters, Edward Knapton, Debra Dunbar, Julie Lynn, Mary Goldsborough, Carolyn Barcomb, and William Knapton. Alan is also survived by 23 nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his mother, Joan (Jacobson) Knapton. A Celebration of Life will be held when a gathering can be held safely. The family requests those wishing to express sympathy to consider giving to one of the charities below or to their favorite charity in Alan Knapton's name, MedStar Georgetown University Hospital NICU Family Support Center, CDH International, or The World Wide Fund for Nature of World Wildlife Organization.  Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at www.pumphreyfuneralhome.com  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved