Resident of Gaithersburg, Maryland, passed away suddenly at his home on October 1, 2020. Above all else, Alan loved "his Diana"; his little miracle princess, Clara; and his talented son, Adam, each of whom share so many of his wonderful qualities, including his kind heart, sense of humor, and love of nature. Beloved husband to Diana Ororbia-Knapton, and devoted father to Clara and Adam, he is survived by his father, John Knapton; his brothers and sisters, Edward Knapton, Debra Dunbar, Julie Lynn, Mary Goldsborough, Carolyn Barcomb, and William Knapton. Alan is also survived by 23 nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his mother, Joan (Jacobson) Knapton. A Celebration of Life will be held when a gathering can be held safely. The family requests those wishing to express sympathy to consider giving to one of the charities below or to their favorite charity in Alan Knapton's name, MedStar Georgetown University Hospital NICU Family Support Center, CDH International, or The World Wide Fund for Nature of World Wildlife Organization. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at