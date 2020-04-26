

Alan Pavis Kurland



Alan Pavis Kurland, of Glenwood, MD, passed away on April 24, 2020 at the age of 76. Alan was a man of many talents, from acting to directing to writing. He was an excellent athlete. He will be remembered as someone who was always looking for the next project to tackle. Alan was proud to have served his country but, more than anything, he loved his wife and sons.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Abigail Kurland (nee Ritt); son, Daniel Ritt Kurland; and brother- and sister-in-law, Phoebe and William Stevens. He was predeceased by his cherished son, Joshua David Kurland; sister, Shirley Kurland (Calvin) Berger; and parents, Lillian and Milton Kurland.

Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Veterans Of Foreign Wars, 406 W. 34th Street, Kansas City, MO 64111 or , 1120 G Street NW, Suite 700, Washington, DC 20005 or Jewish National Fund, 78 Randall Avenue, Rockville Centre, NY 11570.