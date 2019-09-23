The Washington Post

ALAN DAVID LEBOWITZ  

On Saturday, September 21, 2019, ALAN DAVID LEBOWITZ of Potomac, MD. beloved husband of Gail Lebowitz, loving father of Holly (Robert) Rossi and Anne Lebowitz, dear brother of Beverly Birchman, cherished grandfather of Benjamin Rossi. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, 10 a.m. at Washington Hebrew Congregation, 3935 Macomb St., NW. Interment following at Garden of Remembrance Memorial Park, Clarksburg, Md. Shiva to be announced. Memorial contributions may be made to Montgomery Hospice. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001

Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 23, 2019
