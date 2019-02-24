Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ALAN "Dick" LEVESQUE. View Sign

LEVESQUE Alan Richard Levesque "Dick" Alan Richard "Dick" Levesque of Fairfax, Virginia, age 76, died peacefully at his daughter's home in Annandale, Virginia on February 19, 2019, due to complications from cancer. An avid gardener and family man who possessed a strong love for children, pets, close friends, crossword puzzles, politics, wry humor, the Boston Red Sox and the Washington Redskins, Dick was born on August 10, 1942 in Putnam, Connecticut to Adelard "Del" Levesque and Alice Racine Levesque of Attawaugan, Connecticut. He graduated from Killingly High School (1960), attended the University of Connecticut and received his degree in mechanical engineering from Hartford State Technical Institute (1963). His engineering career spanned more than fifty years in naval engineering/ship design/weight/stability/mass properties while employed with: General Dynamics Electric Boat (Groton, Connecticut); Litton Industries (Los Angeles, California); George G. Sharp (Arlington, Virginia); Ingalls Shipbuilding (Pascagoula, Mississippi); ODECO (Offshore Drilling and Exploration Company - New Orleans, Louisiana); Offshore Power Systems (Jacksonville, Florida); and, for the past 35 years, John J. McMullen (JJMA) and Alion Science and Technology (Alexandria, Virginia). His lifelong work included preliminary as well as final detail design estimates/reviews for U.S. Navy submarines, aircraft carriers, U.S. Coast Guard cutters and Deepwater program vessels, DD 963, DDG 993, FFG 7, CG 47, Arsenal Ship, T-AKE, T-AGOS, LHA, LHD, LCS, DDG 1000, commercial offshore floating nuclear power plants, tankers, Canadian JSS, research vessels, Indian Navy NOPV, Israeli Navy SA'AR 5 corvette, supply ships, and offshore oil drilling platforms. A Subject Matter Expert (SME) in weights engineering and long-time member of SAWE (Society of Allied Weight Engineers), Dick most recently was assigned to the U.S. Navy FFG(X) program and to monitoring design mass properties for the TAO-205 Class ships. A resident of Fairfax, Virginia since 1983, Dick is survived by his wife of 44 years, Mary Jo O'Leary Levesque; their two children, Sean Levesque (wife, Jennifer, grandson, Christian) of Austin, Texas and daughter, Bridget Barbato (husband Michael, grandson Beau) of Annandale, Virginia; a brother, Ronald Levesque of Quebec City, Canada and a sister, Donna Levesque Viens of West Palm Beach, Florida. A brother, Gary Levesque of Chino Valley, Arizona, predeceased him in 2004. A Catholic funeral mass will be celebrated by Fr. Christopher Hayes at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, 3901 Woodburn Rd., Annandale, Virginia 22003 on Tuesday February 26 at 11 a.m. with interment to follow at Fairfax Memorial Park in Fairfax, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made (Memphis, Tennessee).A Catholic funeral mass will be celebrated by Fr. Christopher Hayes at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, 3901 Woodburn Rd., Annandale, Virginia 22003 on Tuesday February 26 at 11 a.m. with interment to follow at Fairfax Memorial Park in Fairfax, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made (Memphis, Tennessee).

