The Washington Post

ALAN LEVY

Service Information
Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home
11800 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE
Silver Spring, MD
20904
(301)-622-2290
Graveside service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Lebanon Cemetery
9500 Riggs Rd.
Adelphi, MD
Notice
Alan C. Levy, PhD.  

Formerly of Potomac, MD, age 89, died on November 26, 2019. He is survived by his wife of almost 63 years, Beverly Rudolph Levy; a daughter, Marjorie Solowey (John), a son, Harold Stephen Levy; and grandsons, Andrew, Brandon and Stephen, all of NJ. Graveside services will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, 9500 Riggs Rd., Adelphi, MD. Following the service, the family will be receiving friends at the home of Ada Sheinbaum in Rockville, MD. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Casey House, 6001 Muncaster Rd., Derwood, MD.
Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 1, 2019
