Alan C. Levy, PhD.
Formerly of Potomac, MD, age 89, died on November 26, 2019. He is survived by his wife of almost 63 years, Beverly Rudolph Levy; a daughter, Marjorie Solowey (John), a son, Harold Stephen Levy; and grandsons, Andrew, Brandon and Stephen, all of NJ. Graveside services will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, 9500 Riggs Rd., Adelphi, MD. Following the service, the family will be receiving friends at the home of Ada Sheinbaum in Rockville, MD. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Casey House, 6001 Muncaster Rd., Derwood, MD.