

Alan A. Meagher March 10, 1933 - July 26, 2020

Alan Meagher passed away peacefully at home on July 26, 2020 with his loving wife, Jane Bagnato Meagher by his side. The cause of death was bladder cancer. Born in Philadelphia, PA to John R. Meagher and Mary Fallon Meagher who predeceased him, he was a graduate of the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. Alan spent his professional career in the insurance industry and worked for 36 years as Associate Director of Training at Life Underwriter Training Council. In addition to his beloved wife of 18 years, survivors include his devoted daughters, Maureen Meagher of Salem, VA and Mary Galano Marr of St. Petersburg, FL; loving stepchildren Courtney Boling McNary, Paige Maloney and Andrew Boling; three grandchildren and seven step grandchildren; his brother, James Meagher of Pasadena, CA and two sisters-in-law. Alan also leaves his wife Jane's devoted family, a large extended family and a host of cousins in Ireland, England and South Africa. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his brothers, Jack Meagher and Barney Meagher.Private funeral services will be held at a later date.Alan was dedicated to social action in his community. Should you wish to honor him, please consider supporting those with food and shelter insecurity in your community during the pandemic.



