

Dr. ALAN MORRIS



Dr. Alan Morris, son of Harry and Lillian Morris, departed this life on March 17, 2019. He leaves his beloved wife Rhona Lee (née Poloway). They were married in Baltimore in December 1951. Alan is survived by three children: Jonathan (Irene), Michael (Lisa) and Karen (David); and by four grandchildren, Garret, Hailey, Jake and Drew. He graduated Johns Hopkins University (B.E., Dr. Eng.) then enlisted in U.S. Naval Reserve. He was an Aeronautical Engineering Officer during active duty in the Navy, assigned to redesign of the Norden bombsight and combat jet avionics. Following active duty, he joined American University (Associate Professor of Physics, head of department of Operations Research). Alan was an accomplished pianist, AAU champion swimmer, sailor, voracious reader, and bridge player. After his faculty career at AU, he continued his father's engineering consulting practice through 2005 as a Registered Professional Engineer in Maryland and Washington, DC. He was a Life Member of ACEC (American Consulting Engineers Council) and of Washington Academy of Sciences; member of Jewish War Veterans Post 692 and American Legion Post 41. Alan lived a full and joyous life filled with family & dozens of close friends. Memorial service to be held at Washington Hebrew Congregation on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 1 p.m.