ALAN E. PINCKNEY, SR.  
On Wednesday, July 1, 2020, Alan E. Pinckney, Sr. of Washington, DC entered God's Kingdom. He was the beloved son of Steady and Victoria Pinckney. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Barbara Pinckney, three children: Alan Jr., David Sr., and Gina, eleven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; and beloved sisters Frances Boyd and Berta Pinckney. On Saturday, July 11, 2020, visitation will be held at 10 a.m. followed by Service at 11 a.m. at St. Francis de Sales, Washington, DC.

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Visitation
10:00 AM
St. Francis de Sales
JUL
11
Service
11:00 AM
St. Francis de Sales
