Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ALAN POLAND. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

POLAND Dr. Alan Paul Poland Scientist and Mensch died on February 20, 2020 in Rockville, MD. Dr. Poland was a major influence on the development of modern molecular toxicology and our understanding of how chemicals cause cancer. He is most widely known for his pioneering work to explain the adverse effects of dioxins, chemicals and related environmental pollutants best known for their Vietnam-war use as a defoliant in "Agent Orange." Dr. Alan Poland was born June 5, 1940 in Baltimore, MD to Mary Katz Poland and Henry Poland. He graduated from Lakewood High School in Lakewood, NJ in 1958, and obtained his MD and MS in Pharmacology from the University of Rochester in 1966. After serving in the USPHS at the CDC in Atlanta, he joined the faculty as a Professor at the University of Rochester in the Department of Pharmacology and Toxicology. Dr. Poland and his scientific team, first at the University of Rochester and then at the McArdle Laboratory for Cancer Research at the University of Wisconsin, performed a series of landmark experiments that proved the existence of the Ah receptor, a breakthrough in how scientists think about toxi cology and cancer. This receptor has since become a target for the development of new therapeutics to treat diseases like psoriasis and cancer. Dr. Poland served on a number of scientific panels that established the groundwork for addressing dioxin and chemical pollution. These included advisory roles for the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), the Italian Government in their response to a dioxin contamination event in Seveso, the International Agency for Research on Cancer, and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Following his research work at the University of Wisconsin, Dr. Poland took up a position at the National Cancer Institute (NCI) as a Program Officer in the Division of Cancer Biology. He brought his innovative research background to the NCI and provided an invaluable resource in evaluating innovative proposals. Dr. Poland was the recipient of numerous awards for his scientific achievements including the J. Jacob Abel Award from the American Society of Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics, the Burroughs Wellcome Professorship, and a MERIT award from the National Institutes of Health. In his personal time Alan was passionate about wine, orchids, and the symphony. He had an appetite for continued learning and took a breadth of courses at Osher Lifelong Learning Institute. He was an incredibly knowledgeable, engaging and humble man who was a delight to converse with about almost any topic. He will be sorely missed. Alan is survived by his daughter, Caroline Dwyer, along with many extended family members. For any family or friends who wish to honor Alan's memory, you may do so by making a donation to Manna Food Center, 12301 Old Columbia Pike, Suite 200, Silver Spring, Maryland 20904. This was a charity that was near and dear to Alan and where he volunteered for many years. The services will be private.For any family or friends who wish to honor Alan's memory, you may do so by making a donation to Manna Food Center, 12301 Old Columbia Pike, Suite 200, Silver Spring, Maryland 20904. This was a charity that was near and dear to Alan and where he volunteered for many years. The services will be private.

POLAND Dr. Alan Paul Poland Scientist and Mensch died on February 20, 2020 in Rockville, MD. Dr. Poland was a major influence on the development of modern molecular toxicology and our understanding of how chemicals cause cancer. He is most widely known for his pioneering work to explain the adverse effects of dioxins, chemicals and related environmental pollutants best known for their Vietnam-war use as a defoliant in "Agent Orange." Dr. Alan Poland was born June 5, 1940 in Baltimore, MD to Mary Katz Poland and Henry Poland. He graduated from Lakewood High School in Lakewood, NJ in 1958, and obtained his MD and MS in Pharmacology from the University of Rochester in 1966. After serving in the USPHS at the CDC in Atlanta, he joined the faculty as a Professor at the University of Rochester in the Department of Pharmacology and Toxicology. Dr. Poland and his scientific team, first at the University of Rochester and then at the McArdle Laboratory for Cancer Research at the University of Wisconsin, performed a series of landmark experiments that proved the existence of the Ah receptor, a breakthrough in how scientists think about toxi cology and cancer. This receptor has since become a target for the development of new therapeutics to treat diseases like psoriasis and cancer. Dr. Poland served on a number of scientific panels that established the groundwork for addressing dioxin and chemical pollution. These included advisory roles for the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), the Italian Government in their response to a dioxin contamination event in Seveso, the International Agency for Research on Cancer, and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Following his research work at the University of Wisconsin, Dr. Poland took up a position at the National Cancer Institute (NCI) as a Program Officer in the Division of Cancer Biology. He brought his innovative research background to the NCI and provided an invaluable resource in evaluating innovative proposals. Dr. Poland was the recipient of numerous awards for his scientific achievements including the J. Jacob Abel Award from the American Society of Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics, the Burroughs Wellcome Professorship, and a MERIT award from the National Institutes of Health. In his personal time Alan was passionate about wine, orchids, and the symphony. He had an appetite for continued learning and took a breadth of courses at Osher Lifelong Learning Institute. He was an incredibly knowledgeable, engaging and humble man who was a delight to converse with about almost any topic. He will be sorely missed. Alan is survived by his daughter, Caroline Dwyer, along with many extended family members. For any family or friends who wish to honor Alan's memory, you may do so by making a donation to Manna Food Center, 12301 Old Columbia Pike, Suite 200, Silver Spring, Maryland 20904. This was a charity that was near and dear to Alan and where he volunteered for many years. The services will be private.For any family or friends who wish to honor Alan's memory, you may do so by making a donation to Manna Food Center, 12301 Old Columbia Pike, Suite 200, Silver Spring, Maryland 20904. This was a charity that was near and dear to Alan and where he volunteered for many years. The services will be private. Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 1, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close