ALAN RICHARD ROBERSON (Age 73)
On Tuesday, October 22, 2019, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of Patricia Roberson; father of Michael Roberson (Patti), Jennifer Noell (J.D.); son of Trannie and the late Leonard Roberson; grandfather of Amanda, Brittany (Daniel), Nicholas, Sarah and the late Mikey. Also survived by Susan Smith
, Milton, Steven and Judy Roberson. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, (Valet Parking), Sunday, October 27, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m., where the Funeral Service will be held on Monday, October 28, at 11 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that you make a contribution to the Good Counsel Falcon Fund. Al supported the sports programs at the school and all contributions will provide a scholarship in his name. Checks can be made to Our Lady of Good Counsel High School, 17301 Old Vic Blvd., Olney, MD 20832 and please indicate "In memory of Al Roberson" in the memo line.