The Washington Post

ALAN ROCHLIN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ALAN ROCHLIN.
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

ALAN MYRON ROCHLIN  

Dr. Alan M. Rochlin of Bethesda, Maryland, passed away on May 17, 2020 shortly before his 92nd birthday. Originally from Glen Ridge, New Jersey and a Rutgers University alum, Dr. Rochlin served during the Korean War before receiving his PhD. in psychology from Duke University. With his colleague and friend Dr. Sidney Shankman, he co-founded and directed the non-profit Second Genesis, Inc., a widely respected drug rehabilitation program that offered treatment throughout DC, Maryland and Virginia. Dr. Rochlin is survived by his beloved wife, Doris (Erman) Rochlin; daughters, Karen Rochlin of Miami, Lisa Novick of Bethesda; son, Steven Rochlin and spouse Christina Sevilla of Arlington; and by his adored granddaughter, Kylee Novick. Private service only. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Partnership for Drug-Free Kids, https://drugfree.org/. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Funeral Care.

logo
Published in The Washington Post on May 19, 2020
bullet Korean War
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.