ALAN MYRON ROCHLIN
Dr. Alan M. Rochlin of Bethesda, Maryland, passed away on May 17, 2020 shortly before his 92nd birthday. Originally from Glen Ridge, New Jersey and a Rutgers University alum, Dr. Rochlin served during the Korean War
before receiving his PhD. in psychology from Duke University. With his colleague and friend Dr. Sidney Shankman, he co-founded and directed the non-profit Second Genesis, Inc., a widely respected drug rehabilitation program that offered treatment throughout DC, Maryland and Virginia. Dr. Rochlin is survived by his beloved wife, Doris (Erman) Rochlin; daughters, Karen Rochlin of Miami, Lisa Novick of Bethesda; son, Steven Rochlin and spouse Christina Sevilla of Arlington; and by his adored granddaughter, Kylee Novick. Private service only. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Partnership for Drug-Free Kids, https://drugfree.org/
. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Funeral Care.