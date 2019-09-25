The Washington Post

ALAN ROSENTHAL

ALAN LEE ROSENTHAL  

On Tuesday, September 24, 2019, ALAN LEE ROSENTHAL of Olney, MD. Devoted father of Rachel and Carly Rosenthal. Dear son of the late Milton "Mickey" and Vivien Rosenthal. Loving brother of Judi (Allen) Moien. Also survived by many loving relatives and friends. Former husband of Lisa Levine. Graveside funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019, 11 a.m. at Judean Memorial Gardens, Olney, MD. Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation or the . Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.

Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 25, 2019
