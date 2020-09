Or Copy this URL to Share

ALAN ROSCOE SAUNDERS, SR. (Age 67)

Transitioned on Thursday, September 3, 2020. Beloved husband of Gloria Hernandez Saunders, loving father of four children. Services on Tuesday, September 8 at Freeman Funeral Services Chapel, 7201 Old Alexandria Ferry Rd., Clinton, MD. Visitation 3 p.m. Service 4 p.m. Inurment September 12, 2020 Suffolk, VA.



