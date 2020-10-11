ALAN SEYFER

Alan Eric Seyfer
Of San Antonio, Texas passed peacefully from interstitial lung disease on October 7, 2020. Al was born in Fort Smith, Arkansas, and graduated from West Point with a degree in engineering. He was then assigned to a missile unit in Milwaukee, where he met the love of his life, Glenna Stuart, who became his wife of 52 years. They were married and lived Okinawa, Japan, where Al was posted. Al got his medical degree from Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed surgical fellowships at Walter Reed Army Medical Center, Harvard, Sloan-Kettering, and Duke University. He served as chief of plastic surgery and hand surgery at Walter Reed, and retired in 1989 as a Colonel. He then chaired the Plastic and Hand Surgical Divisions at Oregon Health Sciences University School of Medicine in Portland, Oregon, building two surgery training programs and a research lab that focused on bone regenerating proteins. He and his colleagues published numerous articles and chapters, and he authored a surgical atlas on chest wall reconstruction. But it was the daily teaching of his residents, fellows, interns and med students that Al loved most, and his students honored him with multiple teaching awards. In 2002, Al accepted distinguished professorships in Anatomy and Surgery at the Uniformed Services University School of Medicine in Bethesda, Maryland. In 2018, he joined the faculty of the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio's Long School of Medicine, serving as a professor in its Department of Cell Systems and Anatomy and as a professor of surgery. Al's happiest moments were spent with his wife Glenna, with whom he traveled all over the world, and his daughters Tara Plymouth and Jessie Seyfer Chorney, who all survive him. He is also survived by his sister Maria Tebbetts, MD, and granddaughters Ruby and Sasha Chorney. A funeral mass is being planned, to be followed by burial at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. Funeral services are being provided by www.porterloring.com
. A recording of the service will be available for those who cannot attend. If you wish to make a contribution in his memory, please consider the American Lung Association
(lung.org
).