

Alan Shaw Hegburg



Passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, in his home in Washington, DC, surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Hegburg was born August 10, 1942, in Chicago, IL, the son of Carl George and Lillian Parker Hegburg. His sister Karen Robison (Karl Bucholz) resides in Carmichael, CA. He met his wife of 52 years, Faye Robertson Hegburg, while in Naval flight training. Their daughter, Krista M. Hegburg, resides in Washington, DC, and their son, G. Justin Hegburg, in Singapore.

Mr. Hegburg spent over twenty years in the public sector, where he began his career as a legislative assistant to Rep. Donald Fraser. He then served as a career diplomat in the State Department in West Germany and France, where he was a member of the first American delegation to the International Energy Agency, and later as a member of the Senior Executive Service in the Department of Energy. Mr. Hegburg also spent 17 years in the private sector managing international government relations and geopolitical analysis for several companies.

Following his retirement from DOE, Mr. Hegburg ran an oil and gas consulting firm, and was a Senior Associate at the Scowcroft Group and a Senior Fellow at the Center for Strategic International Studies. A veteran of the Vietnam War , Mr. Hegburg also served as an officer in the U.S. Navy . Mr. Hegburg was a graduate of the University of Illinois and the School of Advanced International Studies at the Johns Hopkins University.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cure Alzheimer's Fund.