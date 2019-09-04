

Alan R. Singleton



Early in the morning of September 1, 2019, Alan R. Singleton died at the age of 62. Alan was born October 26, 1957 into a U.S. Army family stationed in Japan.

Alan had many health and developmental challenges early in life; he was later diagnosed with Angelman's Syndrome.

The majority of his life was spent at Northern Virginia Training Center in Fairfax, VA. He was relocated to Hiram Davis Medical Center in Petersburg, VA in 2015 as NVTC was closed.

His mother died early in life; his father, Paul Singleton of Fairfax, VA died in November 2016.

Surviving family members include half-siblings James Singleton, Joyce Thomas and Cody Singleton; and step-mother Monica Ko Singleton.

Alan also leaves behind many who cared for him over the years and were rewarded with his quizzical looks and warm smiles.

Funeral service is September 5 at 11 a.m. at Dodson Funeral Home in Petersburg, VA.