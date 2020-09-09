ALAN STEIN

Alan J. Stein
Alan J. Stein, an extraordinary young man of 64, died peacefully on September 6, 2020. He is survived by his loving mother Lois B. Levitan, his brothers Jim Stein of Boca Raton, FL, Richard Stein of Frederick, MD and his sister Lynn Levitan of Bethesda, MD. He is predeceased by his wife Melinda (Goldsmith) and his father Stanley Stein. Many thanks and appreciation to Joanna and David (deceased) Goldsmith who gave unwavering love and support to Alan and to the many caring cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends who supported Alan as he dealt with the many challenges life presented him.The family will be having a private funeral which will be available by Zoom at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. Shiva will be observed by Zoom at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday September 9, 2020 and Thursday September 10, 2020.Donations may be made in his memory to Jewish Social Service Agency (JSSA) (https://secure3.convio.net/jssa/site/Donation2
;jsessionid=00000000.app318b?df_id=3173&mfc_pref=T&3173.donation=form1&NONCE_TOKEN=7D3FA0DB0C3BE0C7D9440FA358E566C0 or Inwood House in Silver Spring, MD (http://www.inwoodhouse.org/volunteer.html