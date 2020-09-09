1/
ALAN STEIN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ALAN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Alan J. Stein  
Alan J. Stein, an extraordinary young man of 64, died peacefully on September 6, 2020. He is survived by his loving mother Lois B. Levitan, his brothers Jim Stein of Boca Raton, FL, Richard Stein of Frederick, MD and his sister Lynn Levitan of Bethesda, MD. He is predeceased by his wife Melinda (Goldsmith) and his father Stanley Stein. Many thanks and appreciation to Joanna and David (deceased) Goldsmith who gave unwavering love and support to Alan and to the many caring cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends who supported Alan as he dealt with the many challenges life presented him.The family will be having a private funeral which will be available by Zoom at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. Shiva will be observed by Zoom at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday September 9, 2020 and Thursday September 10, 2020.Donations may be made in his memory to Jewish Social Service Agency (JSSA) (https://secure3.convio.net/jssa/site/Donation2;jsessionid=00000000.app318b?df_id=3173&mfc_pref=T&3173.donation=form1&NONCE_TOKEN=7D3FA0DB0C3BE0C7D9440FA358E566C0 or Inwood House in Silver Spring, MD (http://www.inwoodhouse.org/volunteer.html


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved