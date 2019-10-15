The Washington Post

ALAN WHITE

Murphy Funeral Homes
4510 Wilson Boulevard
Arlington, VA
22203
(703)-920-4800
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
7:30 PM
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Saint Katherine Greek Orthodox Church
3149 Glen Carlyn Rd
Falls Church, DC
ALAN S. WHITE  

Passed away on October 13, 2019 in Arlington, VA. Husband to the late Lilika White; beloved father of Gina White. Also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. He was an officer and an active member of AHEPA and he led many fundraising efforts. He also enjoyed traveling and watching sports. A special memorial service and viewing by Saint Katherine Greek Orthodox Church and the AHEPANS will be held Thursday, October 17 at MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 4510 Wilson Blvd., Arlington, VA 22203 at 7:30 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 18 at Saint Katherine Greek Orthodox Church, 3149 Glen Carlyn Rd., Falls Church, VA 22041 at 1 p.m. Interment will take place in Athens, Greece.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 15, 2019
