The Washington Post

ALBA "Bella" MILLER

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ALBA "Bella" MILLER.
Notice
Send Flowers

 

ALBA MILLER "Bella"  

Alba "Bella" Miller passed away peacefully in the company of her three adoring daughters on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Laverne Miller. Bella is survived by her sister, Antonia Diaz of Rochester, NY and daughters Debra DeHart (Tim) of Huntersville, NC, Suzette Pabley (Jay) of Vienna, Virginia, and Yvette DelGallo (Marc) of Dunn Loring, VA. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, Justin, Brittany, Katelyn, Austin, Haley, Cameron, and Samantha; and her precious great-grandson, Luca. A celebration of life will be held on March 28. An interment ceremony will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a future date.

Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 14, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.