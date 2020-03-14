ALBA MILLER "Bella"
Alba "Bella" Miller passed away peacefully in the company of her three adoring daughters on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Laverne Miller. Bella is survived by her sister, Antonia Diaz of Rochester, NY and daughters Debra DeHart (Tim) of Huntersville, NC, Suzette Pabley (Jay) of Vienna, Virginia, and Yvette DelGallo (Marc) of Dunn Loring, VA. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, Justin, Brittany, Katelyn, Austin, Haley, Cameron, and Samantha; and her precious great-grandson, Luca. A celebration of life will be held on March 28. An interment ceremony will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a future date.