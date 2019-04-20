Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ALBERT BADER. View Sign



Albert A. Bader, age 94, passed away peacefully on April 3, 2019 in Laurel, Maryland. He was born on December 10, 1924 in St. Louis, Missouri to Albert and Rosa Bader who emigrated from Germany in 1922. While in high school, Al learned to play the clarinet and saxophone which led to an illustrious career in the military. He enlisted in the army in 1943 and was shipped to Hawaii to guard the large guns in Oahu. Later he left with the Division for action in Guadalcanal then New Britain before ending his WW II service in the Philippines. After the war, he graduated from the St Louis Institute of Music, where he met his wife Myrtie and started a family. Al was recalled to the army for the Korean war. It was here he began his military music career in the 8th Army Band in Seoul. Al began his Air Force Band career in 1952 as a dedicated teacher teaching instrumental performance, theory, arranging for bands, and conducting. Al was brought in to the concert band and formed the first saxophone section. He was then promoted to Captain and later to Major as the Assistant Conductor of the USAF Band until his retirement in 1976. Some of his closest colleagues said he was a far better musician that he will ever let on and was one of the main forces behind the USAF Band reaching such astounding musical heights. Al loved the Big Bands era and enjoyed jazz as one of his favorite genres. He is survived by his children Mark Bader, Marsha Priem (Charles), and Michael Bader (Beth), five grandchildren, Angeline Cappelli (Pete), Jimmy Bader (Sarah), Jackie Bader, Charlie Priem, and Carrie Bader Cox, and one great-grandchild, Joseph Albert Cappelli. The family suggests memorial donations be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital. Funeral Services will be held later at Arlington National Cemetery.

