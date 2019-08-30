Albert Vickers Bryan, Jr.
Of Alexandria, Virginia died on August 27, 2019 at the age of 92. He was born in 1926 to Marie Gasson and Albert Vickers Bryan. He graduated from George Washington High School in Alexandria, Virginia and then attended Virginia Military Institute before leaving to serve in the US Marine Corps
Reserve from 1944-1946. Upon his discharge he attended George Washington University for one year and then the University of Virginia Law School, graduating in 1950. He practiced law in Alexandria until 1962 when he was appointed a Virginia State Circuit Judge. In 1971 he was appointed a US District Judge for the Eastern District of Virginia. He took Senior Status in 1991. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn Morgan Bryan, and a son, Albert Vickers Bryan, III. He is survived by a brother, Dr. Henry Gasson Bryan, by two daughters, Marie Bryan Lyerly (Maurice) and Vickers Beach Bryan, his son, John Morgan Bryan (Nancy), three granddaughters, Sarah Cramer Shields (Matt), Mary Todd Bryan and Elizabeth Morgan Bryan, and two great-grandsons, Albert John Shields and Cramer Clayton Shields.
A commemoration will take place on Wednesday, September 4 at 10 a.m. at Belle Haven Country Club, 6023 Ft. Hunt Road, Alexandria, VA 22307, (703) 329-1448. In lieu of flowers, please give to the .