ALBERT "Bitz" CARCHEDI
Albert George Carchedi "Bitz"  (Age 89)  
Died of natural causes on August 9, 2020 at home with his loving wife and companion of 40 years, Sherry Stephenson. Albert was predeceased by his older brothers, Anthony in 1960, Arthur (Erma Brown) in 2019 and Alfred (Babe) in 2015. Albert was also predeceased by his wife (married in 1951), Doris Caruso Carchedi, who died in 1981of cancer. Albert is survived by his three daughters from his union with Doris, Gloria Browne, Toni Marie Carchedi Cox (Robert), and Louise Diane Carchedi George. He is also survived by his beloved companion and wife, Sherry Stephenson and her children, Thomas Hickley (Michelle Carter) and Sarah Fri (Perry), whom he counted as his own. He enjoyed six grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. There are no plans for a memorial at this time. Please share your thoughts and memories of Al at www.adamsgreen.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
