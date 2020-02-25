ALBERT JASON CARON
On Wednesday, February 19, 2020, ALBERT JASON CARON of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of the late Rose Friedman Caron; loving father of Daniel Joseph Caron, Julie Tamara Caron and the late Tobie Joanne Caron; dear grandfather of Max Caron Jackson. Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020, 12 noon at TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 254 Carroll St., NW, Washington, DC (202-541-1001). Interment will take place at Beth Israel Cemetery in Woodbridge, NJ. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Emily's List (emilylist.org
) or Fair Fight (fairfight.com
)