ALBERT JASON CARON  

On Wednesday, February 19, 2020, ALBERT JASON CARON of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of the late Rose Friedman Caron; loving father of Daniel Joseph Caron, Julie Tamara Caron and the late Tobie Joanne Caron; dear grandfather of Max Caron Jackson. Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020, 12 noon at TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 254 Carroll St., NW, Washington, DC (202-541-1001). Interment will take place at Beth Israel Cemetery in Woodbridge, NJ. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Emily's List (emilylist.org) or Fair Fight (fairfight.com)

Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 25, 2020
