ALBERT DICKSON

Albert M. Dickson "Dick"
Suddenly passed away on August 20, 2020 at Fort Washington Medical Center. A third generation Washingtonian and lover of the Washington Redskins, Dick will be truly missed. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Gloria Dickson. He is survived by his nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 4, at 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. at Marshall-March Funeral Home, 4308 Suitland Road, Suitland, MD. Interment Harmony Memorial Park Cemetery, Landover, MD. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his name to Asbury United Methodist Church, 926 11th Street NW, Washington, DC 20001. Please visit www.marchfh.com
