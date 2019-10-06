The Washington Post

ALBERT ELLIS Sr.

Service Information
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC
20019
(202)-399-3600
Memorial service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Greater Mt. Calvary Holy Church
610 Rhode Island Avenue, NE
Washington, DC
Notice
ALBERT ELLIS, SR. (Age 92)  

Of Washington, DC passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. Preceded in death by his son, Albert Ellis, Jr.; and four siblings. He is survived by his son, Levan (Skip) and Debra Ellis of Michigan City, Indiana; daughter-in-law, Kayon (Louis) Ellis-Parker of Bradenton, Florida; son, C. Michael Simms; daughters, Tammy, Donna, Vanessa and son, Larry; devoted nieces, Marqwetta Williams and Joyce D. (Tim) Moseley, of Richmond, VA, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and host of other relatives and friends.
Memorial service and celebration of life will be held at Greater Mt. Calvary Holy Church, 610 Rhode Island Avenue, NE, Washington, DC, on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 11 a.m.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 6, 2019
