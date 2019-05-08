

ALBERT THOMAS FALATKO "Al"

(Age 86)



Al Falatko died peacefully at his home on Friday, May 3, 2019. He was the beloved husband of The Late Catherine Louise Falatko; and the devoted father of two sons, Stephen "Steve" and Thomas "Tom". He is also survived by four grandchildren Grace, Claire, Bellamy and Wright Falatko.

Al was born in the small coal mining town of Eckley, Pennsylvania. He joined the Army and proudly served as a Sergeant at Fort Bragg, NC. After completing his service, Al moved to Washington, DC, and went to work for the Department of Education. He worked there for 35 years. After retiring from the Government, he had a second career with Loyal Service Systems where he worked for 12 years. Al loved the beaches of Delaware and spent most of his weekends and summers there. He had a tight group of friends that enjoyed many summer days relaxing on the beach. He was very active in his local homeowners association and his churches, Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Annandale, Virginia and St Edmond's Catholic Church in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. There will be a visitation at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, 9902 Braddock Road, Fairfax, Virginia 22032 on Sunday, May 12, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The Mass of Christian burial will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 5121 Woodland Way, Annandale, Virginia 22003 on Monday, May 13 at 10:30 a.m. Interment to follow at Fairfax Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The National Ovarian Cancer Coalition, NOVA Chapter, P.O. Box 1571, Vienna, VA 22183 in honor of Catherine Falatko.