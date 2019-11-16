|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ALBERT GASTOUKIAN.
|
|
Funeral service
View Map
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
GASTOUKIAN ALBERT S GASTOUKIAN Albert S Gastoukian of Springfield, VA, went peacefully surrounded by his wife Sigrid and family to a higher calling on November 2, 2019 at his home in Mineral, Virginia. His parents Kurkein and Sirarpie, and brother Michelle, predeceased him. His family knows him as a lover and keeper of knowledge with an insatiable desire to learn, retain and teach even the most obscure facts. His intellectual pursuits would have made him comfortable interacting with the philosophers of another age. Albert is self described as a husband, father, teacher, linguist, engineer, manager and freemason. He wrote that this juncture in time would be a step to eternal life with the Architect of the Universe. Brother Gastoukian was a 58 year veteran and LMIP Mason at Elmer Timberman Lodge No 54 of Annandale, VA; Initiated October 17, 1950; Passed on November 2, 1950; and Raised on November 25, 1950. Albert was born in France on August 14, 1929 to parents who'd survived the Armenian genocide. He emigrated to the U.S. in 1948, joined the Air Force in 1953, and proudly became a U.S citizen. He met Sigrid on a blind date, and after only seven weeks, they committed to a marriage that would span over 65 years. Their family grew to include three children, 11 grandchildren and four+ great-grandchildren. His work on Earth is done, but his wife, Sigrid, children, Ellen (Mike) Burgess, Peter (Ann) Gastoukian, Ingrid (Bill) Alewine, grandchildren, Michelle, Sean, Kelly (Reed), Kirsten (Jeff), Courtney, Nils (Josh), Ryan, Nicole, William (Yawen), Noah and Thor, great grandchildren, Ben, William, Logan, Maxton, and ones yet to be born, believe his work continues in their hearts. A steadfast family man Albert was proud of every family member's accomplishments. Following his Air Force service, Albert went on to work with RCA as an engineer and manager. After several overseas assignments, Sigrid and Albert settled in Springfield in 1966. He retired from RCA in 1984 and enjoyed many worldwide adventures with Sigrid during their retirement years. He was active in Sons of Norway, The Odd Fellows, The VFW and several language clubs. As a world traveler and "citizen of the world" he cultivated an appreciation for other cultures. We cannot do justice to his life in a few paragraphs but he wrote a memoir treasured by his family. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the . His funeral service is planned for November 23, at 1 p.m. at National Memorial Park, 7482 Lee Highway, Falls Church, VA 22042. Condolences can be sent to Sigrid Gastoukian at 170 Trevor Run, Mineral, VA 23117 or email to [email protected]gmail.com.In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the . His funeral service is planned for November 23, at 1 p.m. at National Memorial Park, 7482 Lee Highway, Falls Church, VA 22042. Condolences can be sent to Sigrid Gastoukian at 170 Trevor Run, Mineral, VA 23117 or email to [email protected].
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 16, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|