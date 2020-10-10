ALBERT GAULT

Of Frederick, Maryland, passed from this life on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Norma Gault; children, Mike, Chris, Ted, Diana and Kevin; and two grandchildren, Melanie and Matt. Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 12, 2020 at St. Ignatius of Loyola Catholic Church, 4103 Prices Distillery Rd., Ijamsville, Maryland. Family to receive friends just prior to services on Monday at the church. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at