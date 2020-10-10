1/
ALBERT GAULT
{ "" }
Albert Gault (Age 93)  
Of Frederick, Maryland, passed from this life on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Norma Gault; children, Mike, Chris, Ted, Diana and Kevin; and two grandchildren, Melanie and Matt. Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 12, 2020 at St. Ignatius of Loyola Catholic Church, 4103 Prices Distillery Rd., Ijamsville, Maryland. Family to receive friends just prior to services on Monday at the church. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family atwww.staufferfuneralhome.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Ignatius of Loyola Catholic Church
Memories & Condolences

October 9, 2020
So sorry to hear about Uncle Al, to know him is to love him. Thoughts and prayers to the family.
Love Joe and Leanne
Lee Paoli
Family
