

Colonel Albert Francis Green



On Saturday, April 13, 2019, COL (Ret) Albert Francis Green, 89, of Fort Belvoir, Virginia, died at home at The Fairfax Retirement Community. He was born in Stoughton, MA to the late Louis and Helen Green. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Louise, his sister, Barbara and his brothers, Louis and Henry.

He graduated from Stoughton High School in 1947 and enlisted in the United States Army . After completing Officer Candidate School in 1952, he was commissioned in the Infantry, then transferred to the Military Police Corps in 1957. He served during the Korean and Vietnam War s, and helped establish Checkpoint Charlie when the Berlin Wall was erected. He served in many locations throughout the United States and Europe, accompanied by his family. He was a devoted volunteer at his church, serving as a lay Eucharistic Minister and usher. He was a talented woodworker, producing highly detailed ornaments and decorations. After retirement, he and his wife traveled extensively throughout the United States, Canada and Europe.

He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Trish and Steve Barrows of Candor, NY; daughter and son-in-law, Pam and Bob Terry of Atlanta, GA; daughter and son-in-law, Paula and Mike McMahan of Harrisonburg, VA; son and daughter-in-law, Patrick and Debbie Green of Simi Valley, CA; and daughter and son-in-law, Krista and Peter Saeger of Austin, TX. He is also survived by 14 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Fort Myer Old Post Chapel, Fort Myer, VA, followed by Interment at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA at a later date.