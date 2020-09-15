1/1
ALBERT HALL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ALBERT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Albert L. Hall (Age 87)  
Retired Fairfax County Public Schools band director passed away peacefully at his home in Mount Vernon VA, on September 2, 2020. He was the loving husband to the late Bianca Hall. He is survived by his five daughters: Lisa (Richard) Maple, Kathy Hall, Lauri (Bill) Soderstrum, Julie Hall, Cindy Hall-Ritari; six grandchildren: Amy Soderstrum (Jeremiah Anderson-Kaapa), Meredith (Kody) Perry, Paige Ritari (William Fernandez), Megan (Ryan) Waide, Tyler (Allison) Ritari, Jay Soderstrum; one great-granddaughter, Penelope Fernandez. A private interment is planned. Please view the family guest book at www.jeffersonfuneralchapel.com for memorial donation information.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jefferson Funeral Chapel
5755 Castlewellan Dr.
Alexandria, VA 22315
(703) 971-7400
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved