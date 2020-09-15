ALBERT HALL

Albert L. Hall (Age 87)
Retired Fairfax County Public Schools band director passed away peacefully at his home in Mount Vernon VA, on September 2, 2020. He was the loving husband to the late Bianca Hall. He is survived by his five daughters: Lisa (Richard) Maple, Kathy Hall, Lauri (Bill) Soderstrum, Julie Hall, Cindy Hall-Ritari; six grandchildren: Amy Soderstrum (Jeremiah Anderson-Kaapa), Meredith (Kody) Perry, Paige Ritari (William Fernandez), Megan (Ryan) Waide, Tyler (Allison) Ritari, Jay Soderstrum; one great-granddaughter, Penelope Fernandez. A private interment is planned. Please view the family guest book at www.jeffersonfuneralchapel.com
