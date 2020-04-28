Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Albert J. Otranto. View Sign Service Information Viewing 10:30 AM St. Mary's Catholic Church Rockville , MD View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Mary's Catholic Church Rockville , MD View Map Send Flowers Notice

OTRANTO ALBERT J. OTRANTO "Al" On Monday, April 20, 2020, Albert J. Otranto, 90, passed into his eternal reward. He is survived by his loving wife Patricia Ann, his three sisters, Margaret Mary "Peggy" (Robert MacMahon), Mary Elizabeth (Robert Murray) and Ann Marie (William Cassano); his three children, Patricia Ann (Robert Ciuba), Joseph Anthony (Christina), and John Francis (Mary); and 14 grandchildren: Patricia "Tricia", Michael, Jocya, Michele, Anthony, Gina, Theresa, Maria, Nicholas, Julia, Anastasia, John Jr., Danielle, and Dominic; as well as 14 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. "Al" was born on March 30, 1930 in Brooklyn, NY, the son of Umberto and Margaret Mary (Schaffer) Otranto. After serving in the U.S, Army with the NSA, Al married Patricia Ann Murray of Washington, DC on June 26, 1954. They lived in Brooklyn, NY before he accepted a position as an Account Executive in the DC area and settled in Rockville, MD. As a dedicated Catholic and parishioner of St. Mary's in Rockville since 1962, Al ministered to the parish innumerable years as an usher, a Eucharistic minister, and an offertory tabulator. As a 4th degree Knight of Columbus, he served Montgomery County Council 2323. Also, Al was a longstanding member of the Order Sons and Daughters of Italy in America, 2288. Al was amazingly outgoing and gregarious. He could start a conversation anywhere at any time with anyone about anything. He treated everyone he met as if they were his best friend. His natural goodwill earned him many friends and business associates, and enabled him to earn his living by reaching out to merchants in and around DC, providing insurance and later credit card services. A viewing will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Rockville, MD at 10:30 a.m. on April 29, 2020 with a Mass of Christian Burial immediately following at 11 a.m. Interment will follow thereafter at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Due to the current pandemic situation, only immediate family is able to attend. A memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, send donations to , 501 St. Jude Pl. Memphis, TN 38105;



