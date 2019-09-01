JACQUEZ Albert S. Jacquez Albert Jacquez passed away suddenly on August 18, 2019 while traveling to his beloved vacation home, Martha's Vineyard. Albert was the devoted father of Alex and Evan and loving husband to his wife of 31 years, Lynn. Albert was born on December 24, 1953 in Los Angeles, California. He graduated from Nogales High School, received a full scholarship to Whittier College and received his Masters in Public Administration from the Lyndon B. Johnson(LBJ) School of Public Affairs, University of Texas, Austin. Albert began his career in public policy in Washington, DC in 1983 as an aide to former Congressman Esteban Torres and eventually his Chief of Staff. He served as Staff Director of the US House of Representatives Committee on Banking, Subcommittee on Consumer Affairs and as Associate Staff to the US House of Representatives Committee on Appropriations. In 1998 he was confirmed by the US Senate to the position of Administrator of the St. Lawrence Seaway at the US Department of Transportation, serving both the Clinton and Bush Administrations. In 2013 he joined UnidosUS as Senior Director, Legislative and Political Affairs. He was a longtime and ardent advocate for policies benefiting the Latino community. He was an avid sports fan, especially the Washington Nationals, and a constant presence at his sons' athletic events from youth through college. He enjoyed photography and for the past 15 years captured countless moments and memories for hundreds of athletes and their families from the sidelines, courtsides and baselines. In addition to his wife and sons, Albert is survived by his brother, Richard, sister, Katrinka and his stepbrothers Raymond and Louis Turriaga and their spouses as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Friends may call at the Money & King Funeral Home, 171 West Maple Avenue, Vienna, VA from 2 tp 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, September 6, 2019. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019 at St. Paul's Church, 7426 Idylwood Road, Falls Church, VA. Additionally, UnidosUS will host a memorial gathering on Capitol Hill for friends and colleagues at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to James Madison High School Athletics, 2500 James Madison Drive, Vienna, VA 22181, The Washington Nationals Dream Foundation, 1500 South Capitol St., SE, Washington, DC 20003 or the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute, www.chci.org/donate. Online condolences and fond memories may be offered to the family at: www.moneyandking.com
Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 1, 2019