

ALBERT C. JONES, JR.

"Squeaky"



Albert. C. Jones, Jr., "Squeaky", transitioned Saturday, February 8, 2020. Devoted husband to Gail Jones; beloved father to the late Anthony C. Jones; stepfather to Derrick (Kiana) and Craig Johnston. Also survived by two sisters: Alberta (AP) Jones-Hargrove (Calvin) and Velerie Jones-Coe (Alfred); grandchildren, Sydney Johnston and Amahri Jones, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, and friends.

Viewing, Wednesday, February 19 from 9 to 11 a.m., at Lincoln Park United Methodist Church, 1301 North Carolina Ave., NE, followed by Funeral Service at 11 a.m. Interment Lincoln Memorial Cemetery, Suitland, MD 20746. Services entrusted to Freeman Funeral Services.