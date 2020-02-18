The Washington Post

ALBERT JONES

ALBERT C. JONES, JR.  
"Squeaky"  

Albert. C. Jones, Jr., "Squeaky", transitioned Saturday, February 8, 2020. Devoted husband to Gail Jones; beloved father to the late Anthony C. Jones; stepfather to Derrick (Kiana) and Craig Johnston. Also survived by two sisters: Alberta (AP) Jones-Hargrove (Calvin) and Velerie Jones-Coe (Alfred); grandchildren, Sydney Johnston and Amahri Jones, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, and friends.
 
Viewing, Wednesday, February 19 from 9 to 11 a.m., at Lincoln Park United Methodist Church, 1301 North Carolina Ave., NE, followed by Funeral Service at 11 a.m. Interment Lincoln Memorial Cemetery, Suitland, MD 20746. Services entrusted to Freeman Funeral Services.
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 18, 2020
