

Albert I. Kassabian (Age 96)



On April 21, 2019, longtime practicing attorney, Albert I. Kassabian, of Oakton, VA, passed away from lung cancer. His beloved wife of 63 years, Dr. Alice Kassabian, predeceased him on June 9, 2011. He was the devoted father of five children, Dr. Keith Kassabian (Amy), Lynne Kassabian (David Hick), The Honorable Brett Kassabian (Jacqueline), Clay Kassabian (Inge) and John Kassabian. A loving and involved grandfather, affectionately known as Papa Al, he adored his seven grandchildren, Peter, Rachel (Alex Usé), Rebecca, Hannah, Joshua, Ani and Sarah. He was uncle to John Anooshian (Cynthia), Dr. John Anooshian, Ann Anooshian and Robert Kassabian (Vanessa), and great-uncle to Chanel Anooshian and Carson Kassabian. His doting sister, Gloria Kassabian, survives him. His younger brother, the Honorable Arnold Kassabian (Naomi), predeceased him.

The son of Armenian immigrants, Ohannes and Araxy Kassabian, he was born in Richmond, VA, on June 24, 1922. He moved to New York City and later served as a lieutenant in the US Army during WWII , seeing combat action in Okinawa and subsequently serving in occupied Japan as a courier for Gen. MacArthur. Upon his honorable discharge, he graduated from CCNY, married his loving Alice and in 1950 earned his law degree from the University of Virginia. He practiced law at Kassabian & Kassabian, PLC in Annandale, VA, until the week before he passed, a span of almost 70 years. During the civil rights movement, he was active in confronting Virginia's massive resistance to school desegregation. He was a long-standing member of Little River United Church of Christ, serving on the board of deacons.

He will be remembered for his unflagging humor, his powerful strength of character and his complete devotion to his cherished family.

Visitations will be held Friday, April 26, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 to 8 p.m. at Demaine Funeral Home, 5308 Backlick Rd., Springfield, VA 22151. A funeral service will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Little River United Church of Christ, 8410 Little River Turnpike, Annandale, VA 22003. Contributions in his memory may be made to Little River United Church of Christ in Annandale, VA.