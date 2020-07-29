1/1
ALBERT KIRK Jr.
ALBERT W. KIRK, JR.  
Peacefully entered into eternal rest on Sunday, July 12, 2020. He leaves to cherish his precious memory his wife of 50 years, Pat Kirk; one son, Albert W. Kirk, III (Karen); one daughter, Seleta Kirk-Nichols (Stanley); two grandsons, Aaron Kirk-Nichols (Shaunta) and Albert W. Kirk, IV; one granddaughter, Tieshanna Owens; one great granddaughter, Sophia Rose Kirk-Nichols; his mother, Macy Kirk and a host of family and friends. Services will be held in Fort Washington, MD. Arrangements by STRICKLAND FUNERAL SERVICES.www.stricklandfuneralservices.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 29, 2020.
