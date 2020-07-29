ALBERT W. KIRK, JR.
Peacefully entered into eternal rest on Sunday, July 12, 2020. He leaves to cherish his precious memory his wife of 50 years, Pat Kirk; one son, Albert W. Kirk, III (Karen); one daughter, Seleta Kirk-Nichols (Stanley); two grandsons, Aaron Kirk-Nichols (Shaunta) and Albert W. Kirk, IV; one granddaughter, Tieshanna Owens; one great granddaughter, Sophia Rose Kirk-Nichols; his mother, Macy Kirk and a host of family and friends. Services will be held in Fort Washington, MD. Arrangements by STRICKLAND FUNERAL SERVICES.www.stricklandfuneralservices.com