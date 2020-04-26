

Albert Griffin Kohlmeier



Born on October 24, 1938. He died on April 14, 2020, at Fairfax Hospital. For the past 13 years, having suffered a stroke in late 2006, when he was working at the Library of Congress, Albert lived at The Virginian, a continuing-care facility in Fairfax, VA, where he was surrounded by people who loved him, both staff and residents. The outpouring of emotion from these lovely people has been truly inspirational. Albert was so grateful for the friendship of two dear and loyal friends from his days at the Library. Due to these troubling times, no service will be held, but Albert will be remembered by many, especially by his niece, as a man of great spirit and true grit.