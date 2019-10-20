Albert J. Martin, Jr.
On October 17, 2019 Albert Martin, Jr. of Bowie Maryland, husband of Mary Martin of Crofton Maryland, passed way from congestive heart failure. Albert is preceded in death by his parents, son, Patrick Martin, daughter, Nina Gormus and sister, Josephine Ruggieri. He is survived by his love and companion of the last 36 years, Tyna Bennett. His brother, William Martin. His children Sandra and Charles Buffalano, Alan Martin, Teresa and Michael Mautino, Michelle and David Hudgens, Colin Martin and Cathy Smith
, Colleen and Rick Cassidy, Tammy and Jack Thompson, Christine and Robert Gregory, Dwayne Martin, Darla and Tim Sydnor, and Cherie and Matthew Warehime. As well as 23 grandchildren and many great grandchildren. Family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Beall Funeral Home, 6512 NW Crain Hwy (Rt 3 South), Bowie, MD. A funeral mass will be held at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 1800 Seton Dr., Crofton, MD, October 24, 2019 at 11 a.m. Reception to follow at Boswell Hall. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Hwy, Pasadena, MD 21122. Please view and sign the family's guestbook at: