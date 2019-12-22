

Albert A. Ozimek, Jr. (Age 67)



Of Reston, Virginia passed away on December 7, 2019, after battling health challenges for many years. Al was born in 1952 in Pittsburgh, PA, to Albert and Josephine Ozimek. He lived in Pittsburgh throughout his childhood and attended Duquesne University, graduating with a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration. Al then ventured to Washington, DC to pursue his love of accounting in a career with the U.S. Government. He started working for the Department of Public Debt in the Treasury Department and quickly earned his CPA certification. He later transferred to The Administrative Office of the Courts in the U.S. Judiciary. After over 40 years of government service, Al retired in 2016.

Through the years Al remained a steadfast Pittsburgh sports fan, supporting his beloved Steelers and Penguins. As a young adult he enjoyed running, biking, tennis and skiing. Rehoboth Beach, DE became his second home where he made many wonderful memories with family and friends.