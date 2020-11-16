ALBERT E. POSTAL, D.D.S.
On Friday, November 13, 2020, ALBERT E. POSTAL, D.D.S., of Newberry, FL, formerly of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of Gloria Goldberg Postal and the late Anita Zitomer Postal. Devoted father of Janice E. Postal, D.P.M., Jerome Postal and the late Marc Postal, stepfather of Robin Goldberg, Donna (Jeff) Dollinger, Frances (Jen) Rainin, Lori Fries and Michael Goldberg. Dear grandfather of Cara Jaye Dekelbaum and Jillian Postal. Funeral services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Kidney Fund, www.kidneyfund.org
or to the American Heart Association
, www.heart.org
. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.