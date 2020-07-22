Albert Rollins

Or Copy this URL to Share



ALBERT S. ROLLINS

On Sunday, July 12, 2020, Albert Sylvester Rollins (68) passed away at Georgetown Hospital, Washington DC. Albert leaves behind his wife Norma; one son Derrick (Ana); one grandchild Bryce Rollins. He left to cherish his loving memory to three brothers and three sisters. On Thursday, July 23, 2020, Viewing: 8 a.m. until Funeral Service: 11 a.m. at Servants of Christ Church, 9690 Shepherds Creek Place, La Plata, MD 20646. Interment St. John AME Zion Church , 2993 Conway Road Odenton, Md 21113



