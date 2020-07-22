1/1
Albert Rollins
ALBERT S. ROLLINS  
On Sunday, July 12, 2020, Albert Sylvester Rollins (68) passed away at Georgetown Hospital, Washington DC. Albert leaves behind his wife Norma; one son Derrick (Ana); one grandchild Bryce Rollins. He left to cherish his loving memory to three brothers and three sisters. On Thursday, July 23, 2020, Viewing: 8 a.m. until Funeral Service: 11 a.m. at Servants of Christ Church, 9690 Shepherds Creek Place, La Plata, MD 20646. Interment St. John AME Zion Church , 2993 Conway Road Odenton, Md 21113

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Viewing
08:00 - 11:00 AM
Servants of Christ Church
JUL
23
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Servants of Christ Church
Funeral services provided by
J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home
7474 Landover Road
Hyattsville, MD 20785
(301) 322-2300
