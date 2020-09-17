

Albert T. Sakata

February 19, 1946 - August 15, 2020 Alberto Tulio Sakata, of Anchorage, AK, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on August 15, 2020, after a valiant battle with cancer. Born in Peru, Albert came to the U.S. in the early-60s. He attended college in Washington, DC, where he excelled in Physics and Electrical Engineering. Later, he attended the University of Oklahoma and earned a Master of Science degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering. Albert became friends with everyone he encountered, always taking the time to inquire about their lives. An accomplished businessman, Albert founded several engineering companies, including Power Engineering Services and Sakata Engineering Services. He was a pioneer in the renewable energy industry such as wind energy and co-generation as well as a 27-year employee of the Federal Aviation Administration. One of his greatest passions was helping underserved populations. In addition to many community volunteer projects, he also developed power sources for numerous Alaska Native Villages and military communities across the state of Alaska. Always up for an adventure, he traveled to most areas of the world. He was a boat captain and a licensed pilot who loved flying with his family and anyone who visited Alaska, whether he knew them well or not. He had many amazing titles, but his favorites were Dad and Grandpa. He was tremendously beloved by his family. Albert was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Maria Yolanda Sakata. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Forooz; his sons Albert (Cole) Michael (Brittany) and daughter Dr. Lissa (Dr. Anthony Darr) Sakata; his grandchildren, Sabrina, Elena, Lorelei, Amir, Violet and Wren,: his siblings, Lilia, Ana, Gladys, and Juan, along with many cousins, nieces, and nephews who loved him dearly.The family will host a memorial in Albert's honor, at the Meadowlark Garden's Outdoor Lilac Pavilion, 9750 Meadowlark Gardens Ct, Vienna, VA 22182. on Sunday, October 4, 2020, at 2 pm.



