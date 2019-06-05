ALBERT E. SCHWENK
Albert "Al" Ernest Schwenk of Falls Church, VA passed away peacefully on May 30, 2019 at home with his wife and son by his side. He was born in Dickinson, ND to Fred and Ella (Sigmundstad) Schwenk. His family later moved to Spokane, WA, but after his mother died in 1947, he was raised by his aunt and uncle Edna (Sigmundstad) and Thor Sollin on a farm outside Minnewaukan, ND. In 1969, Al begin his career in Washington, DC as an economist with the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistcs (BLS) He retired from BLS in 2011 after more than 42 years of service.. He later returned to the same job to work part-time for two years. After retiring, Al enjoyed gardening, walking, and nature. Al is survived by his wife of almost 30 years, Felicia and son, Brian, both of Falls Church, a sister Barbara (Alfonso) Valle-Garay of Miami FL; brother Fred (Carmen) Schwenk of Manhattan KS; a cousin he grew up with, James (Delores) Sollin of Bismarck, ND;, and several nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death were his parents and an aunt and uncle who raised him. A memorial service will be held at Temple Rodef Shalom, Falls Church, VA on Friday, June 7 at 1:30 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made totthe Foundation for National Progress Mother Jones https://secure.actblue.com/donate/mjinhonor
, representing journalistic integrity that Al was passionate about or to the Wildlife Rescue League, www.wildliferescueleague.org
.