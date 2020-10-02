ALBERT STEWART

Or Copy this URL to Share



December 23, 1949 - September 22, 2020 Albert F. Stewart, age 70 of Washington, DC. Gone, not yet forgotten, although we're apart your spirit lives forever in our heart! His memories live on in Sheila Vaughan and Mary (Michael) Artis; grandchildren, Michael Artis, Demari Wood, Makiah Artis, Tamera Crossland and Mikayla Artis; siblings, Elizabeth Newman, Vernell Stewart, JoAnn Wood, Anthony Stewart and Roger Jenkins, Jr.; and host niece and nephews. No services planned.



